The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Billy's disagreement with Nate related to his fling with Victoria?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature advice, disagreements, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 26, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Jill, played by Jess Walton, is back in Genoa City and even though she doesn't return too often, she is still in charge of Chancellor-Winters. When Victor, played by Eric Braeden, previously told her not to say yes to the meeting with Sally, played by Courtney Hope, she wasn't happy about it. Regardless of their differences, Jill meets Victor and asks him for advice. They meet not see eye-to-eye but they have been long-time friends.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor's new offer to Sally change her life for the better?

Other than that, she also respects his business sense even if it's not her style. Will Victor be able to give Jill the advice she needs? Will their conversation help her sort her issues out? Billy, played by Jason Thompson, might have made his own share of mistakes back in the day but at the moment he is the most rational voice in the Abbott house. He is the voice of reason during the chaotic mess and revenge game between his siblings Jack and Ashley.

Not only has Billy stepped up to take over at Jabot while Jack is busy with his personal life issues, but he is also making healthy progress in his personal life with Chelsea. Billy and Nate, played by Sean Dominic, lock horns and have a difference of opinion. Is this related to business or Nate's fling with Billy's former wife Victoria? Will they manage to sort things out or at least keep their points properly? Or will they have an unwanted showdown?

Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, has not exactly been impressed by Audra, played by Zuleyka Charles, and her work as of now. He is also wary of her and doesn't trust her considering she also works closely with Nate who Nick has zero faith on. Will Audra's attempt to change Nick's opinion of her work? How will she manage to pull this off? How will Nick react to it? Will this lead to any changes on the work front for them?

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why has Jack decided to encourage Diane to play dirty?