The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Diane deciding to go back to her vengeful old ways again?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature realizations, power moves, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the June 26, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Diane, played by Susan Walters, has had a rollercoaster ride ever since she returned to Genoa City. She had to convince people she wasn't lying, having ulterior motives, or keeping any secrets. After some continuous efforts, Diane's son Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, and her love Jack, played by Peter Bergman, forgave her and welcomed her back into their lives.

Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, might have faked her death and framed Diane for it which led to her being in jail for some time but the charges were dropped soon. Phyllis came back in public view and Diane returned home, now with the intention of finally planning her wedding with Jack. But even though things are looking up for Diane, she seems to be visiting her dark side again. What led to this decision? Is she not as reformed as she claims to be?

Is this Diane's attempt to punish Phyllis and all her plotting against her? Or is it related to something else? What will this lead to? Will this affect Diane's growing relationship with Jack and Kyle? Will she even be caught? Will this be the one time she ends up going back to her former ways or will this be a regular occurrence? Meanwhile, Jack and Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, have been fighting like cats and dogs, plotting against one another.

The two were open to resorting to all means possible to win the tussle between them. But Traci, played by Beth Maitland, visited her siblings recently and reminded them that they are family at the end of the day. She took them on a trip down memory lane and told them how sad their father would be to see their behavior. Traci added that he would be proud if Jack and Ashely could choose to set aside their differences and reconcile.

After this surprise sibling meeting, Jack seems to have a surprise announcement. Is he going to step down as the CEO of Jabot? Or will he extend an olive branch to his sister Ashley and try to bury the hatchet? Or is it about his upcoming wedding to Diane? Seems like Jack has a lot of decisions to make in his life. The Young and the Restless airs on CBS.

