The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Sally manage to resist temptation or finally give in to her feelings for Adam?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature backfiring plans, resisting temptation, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the October 26, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, was intent on doing whatever he could to take down and destroy the Abbott family. He pretended he wanted to apologize and reconcile after their past issues and though they knew not to trust him, their doubts were further proved right. Jack, played by Peter Bergman, found a listening device on the Bonsai tree Tucker gave him as a wedding gift. This led to Tucker's plan to spy on the Abbotts backfiring big-time.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Ashley's return spell trouble for Tucker and his tricks against the Abbott family?

If that wasn't enough, his estranged wife Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, has returned to Genoa City from their honeymoon that led to their split. With her around to keep him in check from harming her family, what will Tucker do? Will this slow his plans or only cause him to find more loopholes to achieve his target? Sally, played by Courtney Hope, finally told Adam, played by Mark Grossman, that she was still not able to let him go.

But she also told him that it didn't mean they would get back together. When Sally has to fight temptation, is it related to Adam? Will she find it hard to control her love for him now that she is single and not bound by the insecurities Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, has about Adam? Will Sally fight her feelings or rekindle sparks with Adam? Meanwhile, Nick is pissed about more than just Sally and Adam's connection which never seems to fade.

He found out that his father Victor, played by Eric Braeden, has been faking dementia to figure out if he can trust his children or not. When Nick makes a confession, who is he sharing it with? Could it be Sharon, played by Sharon Case? Considering their connection, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise. Lastly, Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, and Victor have a difference of opinion. Is it about their children or Victor's risky plan?

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Nick giving mixed signals to Sally or to someone from the Newman family?