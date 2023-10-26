The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Sally manage to resist temptation or finally give in to her feelings for Adam?

The Young and the Restless Spoilers, 26 October 2023: From Tucker's plan backfiring to Sally resisting serious temptation, here's what you can expect

Written by Meenal Chathli Updated on Oct 26, 2023   |  01:35 PM IST  |  61K
The Young and the Restless 26 October 2023 spoilers highlights
What do Adam and Sally have in store? (Twitter)

Key Highlight

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature backfiring plans, resisting temptation, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the October 26, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, was intent on doing whatever he could to take down and destroy the Abbott family. He pretended he wanted to apologize and reconcile after their past issues and though they knew not to trust him, their doubts were further proved right. Jack, played by Peter Bergman, found a listening device on the Bonsai tree Tucker gave him as a wedding gift. This led to Tucker's plan to spy on the Abbotts backfiring big-time.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Ashley's return spell trouble for Tucker and his tricks against the Abbott family?

If that wasn't enough, his estranged wife Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, has returned to Genoa City from their honeymoon that led to their split. With her around to keep him in check from harming her family, what will Tucker do? Will this slow his plans or only cause him to find more loopholes to achieve his target? Sally, played by Courtney Hope, finally told Adam, played by Mark Grossman, that she was still not able to let him go.

But she also told him that it didn't mean they would get back together. When Sally has to fight temptation, is it related to Adam? Will she find it hard to control her love for him now that she is single and not bound by the insecurities Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, has about Adam? Will Sally fight her feelings or rekindle sparks with Adam? Meanwhile, Nick is pissed about more than just Sally and Adam's connection which never seems to fade.

He found out that his father Victor, played by Eric Braeden, has been faking dementia to figure out if he can trust his children or not. When Nick makes a confession, who is he sharing it with? Could it be Sharon, played by Sharon Case? Considering their connection, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise. Lastly, Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, and Victor have a difference of opinion. Is it about their children or Victor's risky plan?

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Nick giving mixed signals to Sally or to someone from the Newman family?

Advertisement

FAQs

When did The Young and the Restless first air?
The Young and the Restless first aired on March 26, 1973.
How many seasons does The Young and the Restless have?
The Young and the Restless has 50 seasons.
Where can I watch The Young and the Restless?
Amazon Prime offers all 50 seasons of the show.
About The Author
Meenal Chathli
Meenal Chathli

An author, content writer, and avid reader, Meenal loves the world of fantasy, fiction, literature, cinema, and

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
Oct 27, 2023
Nothing new, adam has become the fonz,urkel, the guy who live in the van on step by step
REPLY
Anonymous
Oct 27, 2023
PERFECT FIT ADAM N SALLY SHE KEEPS HM NORMAL N FOCUY
REPLY
Anonymous
Oct 27, 2023
LOVE ADAM N SSLLY TOGETHER PERFECT FIT SHE KEEPS HIM POSITIVE
REPLY
Anonymous
Oct 26, 2023
Why don\'t Adam move on and give nick and Sally a chance
REPLY
View more comments