The Young and the Restless Spoilers 26 September 2023: Will Victor's warning keep Victoria bound or will she decide to go rogue?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature warnings, tough decisions, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the September 26, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Lily, played by Christel Khalil, has a lot on her plate. Apart from not knowing where her reconciled relationship with Daniel is headed, she has stuff to take care of on the professional front as well. She recently found out that Victor, played by Eric Braeden, sold his shares in Chancellor-Winters to an investor. She had a chat with her brother Devon, played by Bryton James, who tried to help her figure out the situation by brainstorming together.

After their efforts bore no results, the siblings have now turned to Jill, played by Jess Walton. Will she have the answers Lily and Devon require, or will she be as surprised as them about what is happening? What will their next plan of action be? Who is the anonymous investor now involved in the company after Victor stepped back? Meanwhile, the latter has his own set of problems when it comes to his chaotic Newman family and its business.

Victor is not happy with the way his daughter Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, has been behaving ever since he announced he is returning to Newman Enterprises. He has already told her that she needs to get a grip but she doesn't exactly seem to care. When Victor gives Victoria a stern warning, will she finally listen or keep spiraling down her path to no return?

Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, was not pleased when she found out her husband Victor was ready to delve into his changes immediately. She was looking forward to the trip they had planned together. When Nikki decides to make a tough decision, what is it about? Lastly, Mamie, played by Veronica Redd, makes her return to Genoa City. The Abbott family is surprised but they have plenty more of those on the way. How will things fare?

