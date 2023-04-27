The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Elena find out that Nate cheated on her?

The upcoming episodes of the American soap opera The Young and the Restless promise its viewer's explanations, doubts, and potential offers. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 27 April 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, faked her own death only to get back at Diane, played by Susan Walters, but she didn't account for the grief her children will go through because of it. She ends up killing Jeremy and then reveals to Summer, played by Allison Lanier, that she is actually alive. She is shocked at seeing her mother in front of her when she was grieving her loss for the past few days at memorials and ceremonies.

Though Summer is in happy disbelief at first, will she be furious when she finds out what Phyllis did? Will her ecstatic joy turn into anger and lead to a blame game? Aware of the possibilities, Phyllis pleads her case but will Summer be willing to listen? And will she accept what her mother is saying? Will it affect their relationship?

Victor, played by Eric Braeden, asks Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, to quit Newman Enterprises and start working with Adam, played by Mark Grossman, at McCall Unlimited. Though he didn't seem interested in his father's offer at first, will he decide to consider it after he has had some time to think about it? Or will he remain adamant against it?

Meanwhile, Nick and Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, have had their fair share of drama because of her involvement with Nate, played by Sean Dominic, and her decision to fire Sally, played by Courtney Hope. Maybe this might be the reason Nick starts seeing the potential and possibilities in Victor's idea. Will Victoria start questioning Nick's loyalty?

Nate told Victoria that despite their fling, he is still remaining committed to his relationship with Elena, played by Brytni Sarpy. But with Victoria asking Nate to go on a business trip with her, will he be able to resist the temptation? Elena, on the other hand, knows something is definitely not right. She has anyway had doubts about Nate's relationship with Victoria. Despite him covering up his tracks, will Elena find out that Nate cheated her on with Victoria?