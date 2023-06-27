The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Phyllis be able to convince Michael to represent her?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature reunions, ultimatums, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the June 27, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, has been on the run again ever since Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, found out that she is hiding from the authorities. She hasn't shown up in Genoa City but she is still in touch with her daughter Summer, played by Allison Lanier, and son Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei. Phyllis has an interesting reunion with Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc. What will this meet-up lead to for the two of them?

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Diane deciding to go back to her vengeful old ways again?

Phyllis is in dire need of a lawyer, but will she be able to convince Michael to represent her? Just like everyone else, he will obviously be mad at her for what she did, but at the end of the day, she is still his friend. Will Michael give in and help Phyllis or will he stay firmly against her agendas? Meanwhile, Sally, played by Courtney Hope, has been dealing with grief and emotional trauma. Not only was her life in danger, but she lost her to-be-born daughter.

Ever since she has been dealing with the devastation and finding ways to cope with the pain. As Sally attempts to recover from the tragedy, she gets a reminder about her past. What is it? Is it something from her life in Los Angeles? Or is it about her recent loss of becoming a mother? What will this new addition do to Sally? Will she spiral out of control or will she be able to hold herself together? What will things be like for her now with her loss?

Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, has been through a rollercoaster. While he tried saving his daughter Faith, played by Reylynn Caster, from Cameron, Sally lost her daughter, and Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, forced him to take a leave from work. She quickly gave the job to her hookup Nate, played by Sean Dominic. While Nick was sympathetic to Adam, played by Mark Grossman, about losing his child with Sally but he has given Adam an ultimatum now. Is it about how Adam has chosen to cope with the loss?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Tucker's engagement to Ashley just another ploy for power?