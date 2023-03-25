The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Who is the party crasher at upcoming gala?

There seems to be mega twist in the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless which will involves Phyllis and Jeremy. You can just never predict what happens in the Geona city?

It is reported that Geona city will be celebrating the good times through the episodes of 2023, March 27 to 2023, March 31. However, it will not be just a simple celebration with champagne and fancy clothes, rather there is going to be jaw dropping twists and turns with all the more drama.

In the article, we will recap about what happened in the previous episode along with bringing you the The Young and the Restless Spoilers of 27 March 2023.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

In the recap of The Young and the Restless previous episode we can see major drama with Leanna Love crashing the party, Neil Winters getting honored by Victor and Nikki, and Phyllis causing a stir.

In the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless we can see that Nikki and Victor celebrate success. Maybe because extravaganza doesn’t crash and burn or to celebrate successfully completing twelve months of their relationship without breaking up.

Apparently now besides being a business whirlwind, Jill will also act as a relationship counselor to repair the relationship between Lily and Devon.

With everyone weighing in on the great debate of the cast mates, Eric Braeden tries to settle it. One of the people responds, ‘I’m offended, but I guess I shouldn’t be surprised’.

The upcoming episode will also leave us asking who will be the party crasher at the gala? Will the creators surprise the audience with a guest star that they planned ahead of time? We will be as much surprised as Jack with the arrival of the party crasher at the gala.

