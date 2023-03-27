The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What happened between Phyllis and Diane?

American television soap opera The Young and the Restless has a lot of drama and revelations to showcase in the upcoming episodes as the Genoa Gala proceeds. Apart from guest appearances, drama and catfights, the audience can even expect gatecrashers in the CBS series. Read on to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 27 March 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The long-awaited bicentennial gala in honour of Genoa City is in progress and it promises fancy clothes, good food, plenty of reunions, conniving schemes, and most importantly lots of drama. Irritated by Diane's comeback, Phyllis becomes desperate to get rid of her and teams up with criminal Jeremy Stark. The two talk about "dealing" with this and "ending this for good" during their cryptic conversation.

Jeremy asks Phyllis to collect Diane's personal items as he warned her that she would have to "lie every day for the rest of her life" if they let the plan into motion. She lures Diane away from the gala and into a suite at the Athletic Club and a catfight breaks out. "You tried to take away everything that was mine," says Phyllis to which Diane replies, "You are the reason that your life is such a dismal failure. If you can't get out of your own way, then just get the hell out of mine." The two wrestle each other and Diane successfully lands a slap on Phyllis.

Jack, Summer, and Kyle bust in through the door to see Diane with her hands around Phyllis' neck talking about "strangling her to death" while Victor and Nikki celebrate a success. On the other hand, Jill acts as a relationship counsellor between Devon and Lily, trying to repair the rift between them and iron out their issues. Meanwhile, Jack is shocked by the arrival of a party crasher at the gala. Who is the one Jack is surprised about?

Previously, celebrity journalist Leanna Love made her return to the show after years. The notorious character is among the many appearances enjoyed by the audience as The Young and the Restless celebrates the 50th anniversary of the show through the Genoa Gala.