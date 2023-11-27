The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What is the reason behind Claire and Jordan's revenge against the Newmans?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature plans for revenge, poisoning, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the November 27, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Claire, played by Hayley Erin, came to Genoa City and became the assistant of Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott. She worked hard and impressed her in order to gain trust and eventually further her agenda. She saw an opportunity and kidnapped Nikki at the place of her aunt Jordan, played by Colleen Zenk. Claire kept her drugged and hostage in a room with nowhere to go. She proceeded to call Nikki's husband Victor, played by Eric Braeden.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Ashley and Tucker's latest deal honest or another trick of their plans?

Claire told him his wife was in danger and Nikki and Victor's children Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, and Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, also came along. Another old face made an appearance when Victoria's former fling Cole, played by J. Eddie Howard, was brought to the same place by Claire. She poisoned the three Newmans and now she and Jordan are all set to reveal the reason behind their revenge. What could it possibly be about?

When Victor demands to know where Nikki is, he doesn't get the answer he is hoping for. He initially thinks Nikki is at a hospital but Claire and Jordan refuse to reveal anything. They also lock the door, keeping them trapped in place. The two then divulge that they don't exactly have long left since the water they drank when they arrived at the cabin was actually poisoned. They also know where Nikki is but refuse to reveal the actual location.

Now that three of the Newman family members are in the room, how will things fare when the truth comes to light? Meanwhile, back in her room. Nikki gives thought to the whole situation. When she looks back into the past and decides to draw some conclusions, will she put things together? Will she realize what connection Claire and Jordan have with them and their need for revenge? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Audra figure out Kyle's play of being double agent for the Abbotts?