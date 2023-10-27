The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will the tension between Adam and Sally lead to them rekindling the love between them?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature backfiring plans, resisting temptation, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the October 27, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, is one of the three children of Victor, played by Eric Braeden, who has been worried about his health. He faked a mental health decline to root out if any of them, would turn on him and choose to become a traitor for power. Since noticing some mistakes made by Victor, that were actually seeds planted by him; Victoria, Nick, and Adam, have been wondering what is wrong with their father and how to fix it.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Sally manage to resist temptation or finally give in to her feelings for Adam?

Victoria might have been frustrated that her father demoted her from the CEO of Newman Enterprises and made her the co-chief executive officer, taking over her position for himself, but she was still worried about Victor. When Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, found out that their father was only pretending, he decided to tell Victoria the truth. When Victoria makes a painful decision, is it related to Victor? Will she decide to confront her father?

Or will she draw some boundaries due to his recent tricks? Meanwhile, Victor has been worried about one of his kids betraying him. Even though Nick and Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, tried to convince him Victoria would never do that, he wasn't sure. Victor believed she could choose her current fling Nate, played by Sean Dominic, considering they are both ambitious. When Victor questions Nate's loyalty, what exactly will happen?

Will Nate be able to convince Victor or will he cause more doubts? Adam has been very clear that he is still in love with Sally, played by Courtney Hope. While she refused to accept her feelings earlier, recently she told him that she has been able to let him go either. When Adam takes matters into his own hands, will their tension lead to a rekindling? Especially with the storm of emotions they both still feel? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Ashley's return spell trouble for Tucker and his tricks against the Abbott family?