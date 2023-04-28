The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why has Michael upset Laura with his decision?

The upcoming episodes of the American soap opera The Young and the Restless promise its viewers attempts, upsetting conversations, and disagreements. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 28 April 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Jack, played by Peter Bergman, promised to get Diane, played by Susan Walters, out of jail and he is doing everything he can to make that possible. He convinced Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc, into being her attorney, and questioned Chance, played by Conner Floyd, about his investigation of the in-progress murder case.

Jack's worry and concern for Diane is so so strong that he makes an impulsive decision. Will this put him behind bars too? And how far will he go to save her? Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, has been very worried about how Summer, played by Allison Lanier, is handling their mother Phyllis' death. She was tired of being treated like a child and told him to let her grieve in her own way. Things aren't the same anymore, though.

Summer now knows that Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, is alive, which obviously changes things drastically. Summer and Daniel indulge in a clash after having a difference of opinion. Is it about Phyllis or is it something entirely else? Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc, adores both Phyllis as well as Diane and is stuck in a situation.

While he is sad that Phyllis is "supposedly" dead, he agreed to represent Diane who has been framed for her murder. He knows his decision will lead to drama, confusion, and problems but he can't help himself. Lauren is the first one to be disappointed. She is not pleased with the fact that Michael chose to represent Phyllis' accused murderer. What will he to do appease his wife? Will he be successful if he does come up with a valid explanation?