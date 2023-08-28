The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Did Sally reject Adam's offer to bury her feelings that still exist for him?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature the Newman business mess, declined job offers, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 28, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victor, played by Eric Braeden, has been mysterious about his business plans and what he aims to achieve when it comes to the Newman companies. He always has something up his sleeve, which is why his own children Adam, Nick, and Victoria are also trying to figure out what's going on. But even though everyone has tried to figure out what he could possibly be planning, no one has been able to nail it. What has the patriarch planned for everyone?

This mess now involves several people including Victor's wife Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott. Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, is the CEO at Newman and her fling Nate, played by Sean Dominic, is trying his best to ensure he rises to the top of the ladder. On the other hand, Victor forced Adam, played by Mark Grossman, to work with Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, and Sharon, played by Sharon Case, despite none of them wanting to.

If that wasn't enough, Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, is also a part of this game that's hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, Nick and Sharon are not happy about Adam making moves and making decisions on his own even though all three of them were expected to work together. This is why they think if ditching this deal to get away from not only Adam's style of working but also Victor's need to control everyone and force them as per his plans. Sharon is considering taking back her company. Will she go forward with it?

Sally, played by Courtney Hope, declined the job offer from Adam even though she has no other options at the moment. She is aware Adam is still in love with her, which is why she thinks it won't be right to work together since it may lead to awkward situations between them. Is this Sally's attempt to keep her own feelings for him under lock and key? Is she scared working with him and being in such close proximity will rekindle their relationship?

