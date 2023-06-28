The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's fling with Audra destroy his marriage with Summer?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature plotting, cheating, loyalty tests, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the June 28, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Traci Abbott, played by Beth Maitland, recently gave her siblings, Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, and Jack, played by Peter Bergman, a visit to ask them to stop fighting with each other. She reminded them of their father and how disappointed he would be to see the feud between the brother-sister duo. Despite Traci's attempts to convince them to bury the hatchet, Ashley did not seem moved or emotional about any of it. She stands by her belief that Diane, played by Susan Walters, has some sinister and selfish plan up her sleeve.

What Ashley wants to know is if the plan revolves around taking over their family company, Jabot, or attaining any kind of power stakes in it. Unaffected by the family meeting, Ashley plots out her revenge. Will she prove to be right? Or will eventually regret her impulsive decisions? Her fiance, Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, has tried to ask her to stop her never-ending revenge attempts but Ashley can be stubborn as hell when she wants to.

Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, is pissed at his wife Summer, played by Allison Lanier. She lied to him and chose to protect her mother Phyllis over him and his mother Diane. As per him, Summer broke his trust and there is no forgiving for this despite his previous attempt of going behind her back and scheming with her grandfather, which she forgave. Audra, played by Zuleyka Charles, is on the hunt for any powerful guy she can find in Genoa City. Seeing Kyle drinking to bury his sorrows seems like the absolutely perfect opportunity to her.

She promises to free him from his troubles and invited him to be intimate with her. Kyle gives in to nefarious temptation and sleeps with Audra. Will this forever wreck things Kyle's chances of getting back with Summer? How will she react to it? What will she do when she finds out? Victor, played by Eric Braeden, trusted Nate, played by Sean Dominic, when used to be a doctor. But now that he has quit and become a businessman, Victor doesn't trust him.

When Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, forced Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, to take a leave and gave Nate his position, Victor had to test Nate and his loyalty. With Victoria's previous track record of hookups at work, there is no doubt a test is the natural course of action. Considering how blind she gets to power-hungry attempts by people when she romances them, Victor's course of action seems to be a smart one.

