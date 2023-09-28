The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What will Danny's surprising return mean for his relationship with Phyllis?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature new deals, shocking discoveries, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the September 28, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Jack, played by Peter Bergman, called up Adam, played by Mark Grossman, and struck a deal with him. After their conversation, the two agreed that Adam would send Jack what he has against Tucker, played by Trevor St. John. In return, Jack owes Adam and can use the favor anytime in the future. When Tucker fires back at Jack, what is his plan?

Has he realized that Adam told Jack about Tucker's past? Is this his attempt at fighting back and not backing down? What is his plan and will he be successful against Jack? He also has Billy to contend against. The latter might be going rogue lately but he will be down to team up with his brother again when it's the one in question is Tucker. How will things fare?

Meanwhile, Diane, played by Susan Walters, is worried about her son Kyle, played by Michael Mealor. She wants to see him happy which is why she tried to convince him to be with his estranged wife Summer, played by Allison Lanier, again. Diane also attempted to convince her husband Jack to fire Billy, played by Jason Thompson, and hire Kyle again at Jabot instead. When she finds out something shocking, what could it be about?

Is it related to Billy or did she find out about Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, hacking into Billy's records for Tucker? Will she realize what is happening or assume Billy is up to something wrong? How will this affect Jack and Billy's already strained relationship? Will a misunderstanding further cause dissent or will they be able to figure out who the culprit is?

Lastly, Phyllis gets a surprise when a familiar face returns to Genoa City. She is delighted to see that her former husband Danny, played by Michael Damian, is back in the city. How will this affect their relationship? Will they grow closer while spending time together? Will Danny spend quality time with their son Daniel? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS.

