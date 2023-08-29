The Young and the Restless Spoilers 29 August 2023: Will Jack confront Tucker's attempts to cause issues between him and Billy?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature attempts to cause drama, changing equations, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 29, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, may pretend like he has changed completely but his desire to stir drama everywhere he goes is still very intact. His life has definitely not been missing some high-octane drama apart from the Abbott family war that he finds boring. He has never liked Jack and Billy, the two brothers of his wife Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson.

Tucker sees an opportunity to create issues between Jack, played by Peter Bergman, and Billy, played by Jason Thompson, and grabs it. What does he do? Will it lead to a fallout between the Abbott brothers? Or will they find out the truth and strengthen their alliance to bring down Ashley and Tucker down? Will Jack confront Tucker about his cheap tricks?

Mariah, played by Camryn Grimes, and Tessa, played by Cait Fairbanks, have been dealing with parental issues since they found out something is wrong with their daughter Aria's hearing. Mariah's mother Sharon, played by Sharon Case, convinced them to meet a doctor and figure out what's happening. Now, they've found out that Aria does in fact have a hearing issue. How will they navigate through this new life-changing news about their baby?

Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, has never liked Diane, played by Susan Walters, and she has been trying to bring her down ever since she returned to Genoa City. She does not want Jack's new wife to win and she'll do whatever it takes to ensure that. When they have another one of their arguments, Ashley chokes but Diane steps in and saves her life. Will this cause Ashley to reconsider her hatred towards Diane? Will she drop her need for revenge?

