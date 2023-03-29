The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why are Gina and Danny back in town?

The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running American soap operas and the upcoming episodes guarantee even more surprise guest appearances from the CBS series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 29 March 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

While Genoa City is being celebrated during the bicentennial Genoa Gala, several surprise appearances have happened with a lot of stars making guest entries. Now we have two more to add to the list as siblings Danny, played by Michael Damian, and Gina, played by Patty Weaver, make their return. Danny made an appearance around the holidays for a quick visit, but Gina has been back after a long while.

Though it is unclear, if there are any other motivations behind their return, viewers can expect some reunions of the brother-sister duo with their friends still living in the city. Meanwhile, Amanda, played by Mishael Morgan, returns to Genoa City to represent Lily, played by Christel Khalil, and Jill, played by Jess Walton in their lawsuit with Devon, played by Bryton James. She tried to get under Devon's skin during the arbitration but because he has agreed to drop the lawsuit, Amanda will never really get to find out if she would have won the argument.

But since she is back in Genoa City, what will Amanda decide to do? Will she pursue unfinished business with Devon, or will something else altogether will happen while she is at the Genoa City Athletic Club? On the other hand, Jack, played by Peter Bregman, and Diane, played by Susan Walters, had planned to announce their engagement at the gala. After the dedication of the lounge to Neil Winters, the duo decided to halt their announcement but then Diane gets spooked, and she asks Jack to go ahead with their original plan.

Ever since Jack, Summer, played by Allison Lanier, and Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, had seen Diane trying to strangle Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, the viewers thought the engagement would be put on hold. But Genoa City, and its residents as well as guests, are left shocked by Jack and Diane's engagement announcement. What is in store for the newly-engaged pair, keep watching the episodes to find out.