The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Summer's lies ruin her marriage with Kyle?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature bad news, family issues, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the May 29, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Summer, played by Allison Lanier, has been lying to her husband Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, about her mother Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, and whether she approached her. She also reunites with Phyllis at a hotel room in the Genoa City Athletic Club, without Kyle being aware. As the lies pile up, Summer puts herself in a dangerous situation.

Will she be able to protect her mother's life and lie while also protecting her marriage which is fraying because of the constant lies and doubts? Will she also end up crossing a line with Chance, played by Conner Floyd, in order to get his help? Meanwhile, Christine, played by Lauralee Bell, was skeptical when Jack, played by Peter Bergman, and Kyle told her that Phyllis was alive. She did not attempt to believe them when they told her about it.

In fact, Christine thought it was just a ploy by the two to save Diane, played by Susan Walters, who was accused of Phyllis' supposed murder. But when Chance told her that he has a gut everything is not as it looks like, she started considering the possibility that they were telling the truth. Now with her uncovering Phyllis and her ploy, Christine knows exactly what to believe. Not to forget, the two share a complicated history.

It won't be surprising if Christine uses this as an opportunity to get some payback on her former enemy Phyllis. Will she choose to go down that path or will she do something else with the information she now has? Victor, played by Eric Braeden, listened to what his son Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, had to say about Nate, played by Sean Dominic. When he asked his daughter Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, about their affair, she reassured him.

But Victor isn't one to let things by without a proper check, especially not when it's about a guy his daughter might like. He questions Nate extensively in hopes of finding out something that might seem like an issue. Will this confrontation satisfy Victor or will Victor realize that Nate actually has ulterior motives when it comes to being with Victoria?

