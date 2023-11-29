The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Nikki manage to break free of Claire's attempt to keep her trapped?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature revelations, truths, haunting past memories, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the November 29, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Jordan, played by Colleen Zenk, finally made the big revelation that she was the sister of Eve, played by Margaret Mason. The moment Victor, played by Eric Braeden, found out he knew he was dealing with another bout of chaos and craziness. For the unversed, decades ago Eve tried to force Victor to believe that he was the father of her son, Cole, played by J. Eddie Peck. She also tried to kill him and Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, back then.

It's a clear case of deja vu with Jordan going on a similar path to her sister years later. Jordan revealed that Claire, played by Hayley Erin, is the daughter of Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, and Cole who was lost years ago and named Eve Jr. The aunt-niece duo kidnapped and drugged Nikki and kept her hostage. They then lured Victor, Nick, and Victoria by lying that Nikki was hospitalized. Claire and Jordan then poisoned the three of them through water.

Regardless of the plans made by Jordan, Victor was successful against Eve before and can do the same this time where her sister is concerned. He is also not one to back down or take threats casually. Will he manage to protect his family? Will Nikki manage to break free of the room she is trapped in? Meanwhile, Claire has her own set of memories to deal with. All her life she has been told that she was abandoned by her parents and her family.

Claire was also fed with the narrative that her grandmother Eve was mistreated and that Jordan saved Claire and gave her a life to live. The truth isn't exactly what she was told as Jordan stole her from the hospital while she was forced to believe that her parents did not want her and tried to throw her away. What will Claire do when she finds out that the truth she has known all her life isn't what happened? Will she change her mind?

