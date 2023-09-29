The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What secret will Audra spill after dumping and firing Kyle with zero remorse?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature secret reveals, need for defense, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the September 29, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, has only one priority in life and that's herself. While it definitely helps in a world that can crush you, it can also be a deterring factor when it comes to maintaining relationships and that's exactly what happened. Audra made some big decisions to keep herself safe. She dumped Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, and officially ended their fling. She also fired him to ensure her position at Newman Media was protected.

If that wasn't enough, she also slept with Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, after he returned from his honeymoon with Ashley. She wants to be with him when his plans get successful and he takes over Jabot. When Audra reveals a secret, who exactly is the recipient of the information? Is it Tucker or somebody else? How will Audra deal with all the changing equations in her personal and professional life? Will she fall short or sail through?

Meanwhile, Billy, played by Jason Thompson, might have been on the side of his brother Jack, played by Peter Bergman, initially, but now he has had a change of heart. He thinks he's the only one willing to work at Jabot without any of the family mess, and with the situation of the company he has been contemplating things. When he is forced to defend himself, what is it about? Is it about Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, hacking into his details?

Lastly, Jack confronted Phyllis and he was not pleased with her. And it resulted in her teaming up with Tucker to work against the Abbott family and Jabot. When Phyllis stands her ground with Jack, what is it about? Is she calling him out or refusing to be guilty about everything she has done? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

