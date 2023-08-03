The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Nikki be able to salvage the Victoria and Nate situation?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature confrontations, promises, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 3, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, has not been happy about how her daughter Victoria asked Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, to go on leave so she could hand over his position to Nate, played by Sean Dominic. Nikki lets Nate know just how much she disagrees with his stature at Newman Enterprises and she has told Victoria that she is not sure about the fling she is having with Nate. Victoria didn't listen to her mother's warnings and doubts, as usual.

Even though Nate attempted to assure Nikki that he will not slack when it comes to their family business or her daughter, she is still wary of the medical expert turned businessman. Nikki calls Nate out but will he manage to keep himself and his position safe from the matriarch of the Newman family? She doesn't play when it comes to her family and Nate might just get a taste of that. How will he fare when Nikki confronts him? Will he sail?

Sally, played by Courtney Hope, is finally recovering from the grief of losing her to-be-born daughter. Now that she went out and visited her family, it helped frame her perspective and how she wants to move forward in life. She also attempted to make things work on her career front. Why is she now struggling with her feeling? Is her grief re-occurring? Or is this about the Newman brothers, one of whom she is dating and the other she still has feelings for?

Or is it instead about the new job opportunity Sally seems to be considering? Regardless, she has a lot to decide now that she is starting anew on all fronts of her life after the tragedy. Lastly, Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, is doing whatever she can to ensure she does not end up in prison for her various crimes. When she makes a promise to Christine, what is it about? Is it a ploy to bide some time, or is it another attempt for revenge considering their bitter history?

