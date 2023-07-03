The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Has Kyle lost feelings for Summer after his fling with Audra?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature fleeting feelings, emotional baggage, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 3, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, told Summer, played by Allison Lanier, that he wants to divorce and then went to drink his troubles away which led to him hooking up with Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver. But it looks like Kyle has no guilt for what he did and instead of feeling upset or being regretful, he seems to be pretty okay with the way things panned out.

If that wasn't enough, Kyle is making extra efforts to impress Audra. It seems pretty obvious he has no interest in fixing things or saving his ruined marriage with Summer. All he seems to have up his mind is Audra and what he needs to do with Harrison. How will Summer react to finding out about Kyke's fling and his lack of remorse? Will Kyle even care anymore? On the other hand, Sharon, played by Sharon Case, has been going through a lot of turmoil.

After she stabbed and killed Cameron, played by Linden Ashby, to save her daughter Faith who he had kidnapped and strapped a bomb to, Sharon has been dealing with quite a lot of emotional trauma. Though there won't be any legal consequences of the ordeal, she is surely going through emotional damage. Sharon also found out that Cameron, who was obsessed with her, left her his company. She wants a fresh start in her life, leaving all this behind.

What will she do with the company she now owns? Will there be a new romance in her life? Lastly, Victor, played by Eric Braeden, has been worried about his sons Nick and Adam. They have both been through a lot recently and though he gave Adam, played by Mark Grossman, some advice, he wasn't in the state of mind to listen or understand it. What happened that led to Victor catching Adam off guard?

