The Young and the Restless Spoilers 3 May 2023: What shocking news did Jack tell Diane?

The upcoming episodes of the American soap opera The Young and the Restless promise its viewers shocking news, truth coming to light, and family decisions. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the May 3, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Jack, played by Peter Bergman, is determined to get his fiancee Diane, played by Susan Walters, out of jail no matter what it takes. He also tells her that he wants to marry her as soon as possible as a ray of hope in their currently dull and clueless lives. But Diane doesn't respond to his marriage claims. Jack also has some shocking news to share with Diane.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor's offer to Sally ruin his relation with his sons?

What could the news be? Is it about Jeremy's death? Or is it about something new that has come up in the investigation Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc, started recently? Most importantly, will the news change things for Jack and Diane? Summer, played by Allison Lanier, told her brother, Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, that their mother Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, is actually alive.

Though Daniel didn't believe her and thought Summer was losing her mind, she didn't make any effort to convince him or change his mind either. Now, Summer has decided to come clean with Daniel and if she shares the exact details of how she knows this information, Daniel might be a lot easier to convince. But will she share it with her brother or is it something completely else she is planning to her tell her brother?

When Daniel knows the truth how will he react? What will he say once he knows the truth? Devon, played by Bryton James, decided to go back to the family business, Chancellor-Winters, and work with his sister Lily, played by Christel Khalil. It looks like Lily's dream of working with family is coming true but will things go smoothly? Will there be any more disagreements, or will they finally find a way to effectively communicate?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why has Michael upset Laura with his decision?