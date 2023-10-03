The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victoria and Nate discover something that will change the tide at Newman?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature assuring promises, path to chaos, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the October 3, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victor, played by Eric Braeden, made several changes at Newman Enterprises and Newman Media and they did not go down well with his kids. He cut Adam off from the company completely, leading to him doing some contemplating. On the other hand, he returned to Enterprises which was not something his daughter Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, liked. Considering she lost out on the sole power role she had, she is not in the best position.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What secret will Audra spill after dumping and firing Kyle with zero remorse?

All the changes have also worried Victor's wife Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott. She does not want him to stress so much that his health starts deteriorating. This is why Victor makes a promise to Nikki. Will he tell her he won't overdo work now that he has returned to Newman Enterprises? How will this affect their relationship with each other and their daughter Victoria? The latter is trying to accept that her new position is not what she wanted.

What also pissed her off was that Victor made Adam, played by Mark Grossman, the assistant of her fling Nate, played by Sean Dominic. Despite being half-siblings, Adam and Victoria have never gotten along which is why it's no surprise she wasn't happy with this news. She talks to Nate and they try to figure out what's happening. Will they focus on Adam in an attempt to try to find a fault in what he's doing? Or is some other result awaiting them?

Lastly, Jack, played by Peter Bergman, let his son Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, leave Marchetti so he could work at Newman Media. But now he is fired from there and also doesn't have his fling with Audra to rely on. Jack decides to bring Kyle back to Jabot but the latter does not want to return unless he is made the co-CEO. How will this change things between the Abbotts? What will this mean for Jack's relationship with his brother Billy?

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What will Danny's surprising return mean for his relationship with Phyllis?