The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What troubles will Jack's decision to promote Diane cause?

The saying 'History has a way of repeating itself' has been haunting Sharon, played by Sharon Case, lately. When Cameron, played by Linden Ashby, returned to Genoa City recently even though Sharon thought she had killed him, she went through a lot. He kidnapped Faith and strapped a bomb to her daughter, apart from his usual stalking and blackmailing. Though she managed to stab and kill him, Sharon feels haunted thinking history might repeat itself after all.

She doesn't want to think about him not being dead and making another return but that is all she seems to think about as Cameron's memory continues to haunt her. Meanwhile, Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, has made a mess of his life, and due to his own mistakes. He told his wife Summer, played by Allison Lanier, that he wants to separate and asked her to move out. He went to drink away his sorrows at the bar at the GCAC and met Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, who consistently flirted her way with Kyle the whole evening.

The two hooked up and now Kyle has messed things up pretty badly on both personal and professional fronts. His work and career are also connected to Summer which is why he knows he could be in serious trouble. Kyle strategizes with Mariah, played by Camryn Grimes, in hopes of finding a solution. Does this mean Kyle wants to find a way to keep Summer out of what he does at Marchetti? Is there no going back for the two of them?

Jack, played by Peter Bergman, announced that he was promoting Diane, played by Susan Walters, without asking or informing anyone at Jabot about it. His brother Billy, played by Jason Thompson, was not happy about this considering he has been so supportive of Jack recently. The least he expected was for Jack to include him in this huge decision. On the other hand, Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, was obviously not happy. This decision of Jack will definitely lead to some trouble and problems. The question is how much?

