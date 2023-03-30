The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Phyllis change Jack's mind about marrying Diane?

The soap opera The Young and the Restless is teasing viewers with some unfinished business, curveballs, and lots of drama in the upcoming episodes. Fans can expect some exciting content and character development in the popular CBS series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the 30 March 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Devon, played by Bryton James, has moved on with Abby, played by Melissa Ordway, but their relationship is yet to be clearly defined. Amanda, played by Mishael Morgan, managed to rattle Devon during the arbitration but he decided to drop the lawsuit against Lily, played by Christel Khalil, and Jill, played by Jess Walton. When Amanda sees Devon and Abby kissing at the Genoa Gala, she does not look happy.

With Devon and Amanda having unfinished business., will they be able to discuss and sort things through? Meanwhile, Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, looks annoyed and is not happy to be at the gala. Despite his disapproval, he is appreciative about being there with Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson. He is not sure about what might happen with McCall Unlimited, but he likes the fact that Ashley is involved in his business.

Though Ashley appears to have the upper hand in their relationship, Tucker manages to keep her on her toes. Is Ashley fooling herself into believing that she has the upper hand in their equation? Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, is hell-bent on taking revenge on Diane, played by Susan Walters. She thinks Diane has taken everything from her and thus, Phyllis is not ready to give up her vendetta. With the plan to trap Diane, she lured her nemesis away from the Genoa Gala and riled her into a catfight. Diane and Phyllis got into a catfight.

Diane's fiance Jack, played by Peter Bergman, walked in on her trying to strangle Phyllis. Despite that altercation, Jack still went on with the plan to marry Diane and announce their engagement publicly, to Phyllis' utter dismay. But Phyllis refused to back down even then and managed to throw Jack a curveball. Will it change anything about his engagement and future with Diane? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.