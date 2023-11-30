The Young and the Restless Spoilers: How will Ashley respond to Abby's questions about her feelings for Tucker?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature cunning plans, questions, potential trouble, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the November 30, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, has been in two minds as of late. When he was offered the chance to team up with Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, and Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, to take over Jabot, he agreed. Then he backed out of the plan, not wanting to betray his parents and the family company. Then Kyle's mother Diane, played by Susan Walters, suggested he become a double agent and pretend to be on Tucker and Audra's side.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Nikki manage to break free of Claire's attempt to keep her trapped?

Now he is secretly working for his own family while trying to make the troublesome duo believe he is on their side. Diane's husband Jack, played by Peter Bergman, is still not aware of the scheme his wife and son have cooked up. Meanwhile, Diane has another suggestion for her son. She wants him to keep pursuing his fling with Audra but only pretend to have feelings for her in order to keep their plan running without any major hindrances.

On the other hand, Billy, played by Jason Thompson, has attracted trouble more times than not. Even though he has matured into a more sensible individual as compared to his younger days, some things never truly go away. Billy has had his own issues in this whole Abbott family mess. Will he end up causing damage to Jabot and the family in his pursuit of something? Will Jack be able to stop his younger brother from going down the wrong path?

Lastly, Abby, played by Melissa Ordway, has been enjoying her life but her curiosity has been making its own rounds. She decides to inquire about her mother's personal life considering how interesting and complicated it is. Abby asks Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, how she feels about her estranged husband Tucker. Considering Ashley is not too sure about it herself, how will she respond? Will she give her daughter an honest reply?

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor, Nick, and Victoria manage to defeat Claire and Jordan?