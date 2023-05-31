The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle find out what Summer has been hiding from him?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature convincing efforts, worsening equations, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the May 31, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Sally, played by Courtney Hope, told Adam, played by Mark Grossman, that their to-be-born baby does not change things between them because she is now with Nick, played by Joshua Morrow. She wants Adam to understand their changed equation but the latter is not giving up so soon. Adam makes efforts to prove himself to Sally, but will it change anything?

Chance, played by Conner Floyd, has been working on his investigation into the supposed murder of Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford. But he shifted focus for a bit when he tried helping Sharon, played by Sharon Case, after she received an unnamed bottle of champagne. She realized that it must be from Cameron, played by Linden Ashby. When Chance checks the situation, he has some news to share with Sharon and she won't be happy about it.

Is he going to tell her that Cameron is out of prison? Will Sharon or Chance find out that Cameron is back in Genoa City? Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, has been trying to find evidence to clear the name of his mother, Diane played by Susan Walters. On the other hand, he also wants to keep things smooth in his marriage to Summer, played by Allison Lanier.

But with the tension, lies, secrets, murder accusations, and issues between both their moms, it seems pretty far-fetched. Will Kyle get caught in Summer's long web of lies? Will Summer go too far to save Phyllis from jail? Will Kyle realize that her wife has been keeping many secrets from him, including her mother's whereabouts? If he finds out, will he be able to forgive her? Will things between Kyle and Summer become too messy to fix?

