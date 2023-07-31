The Young and the Restless Spoilers: How will Mariah react to Sharon's surprising offer?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature job offers, rebuilding reputation, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 31, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Mariah, played by Camryn Grimes, has been enjoying her life as a mother but she is in high demand as she gets multiple job offers. Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, quit his job at Jabot after his father Jack gave him an ultimatum and thus he asked Mariah to do the same. The latter wasn't as quick to consider his offer of leaving Jabot. Now, she has another job offer.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What drama does Jack and Diane's wedding have in store?

Surprisingly the offer comes from Mariah's mother Sharon, played by Sharon Case, who is hoping to recruit her daughter to her company. How will Mariah react to Sharon's offer? Will she consider it or point blank refuse her mother? Meanwhile, Sharon's former husband Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, has decided to take over some control. Considering the way he has lost his power and position in the past, it'll be interesting to see how he deals with it now.

After dealing with Cameron stalking Sharon and kidnapping their daughter Faith, Nick's sister Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, told him to take a break and gave his position at Newman to her fling Nate. If that wasn't enough his father Victor, played by Eric Braeden, asked him to work with his brother Adam. How will Nick manage to take back the power he was stripped from? Will he be able to take on the responsibility or will he crumble?

Lastly, Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, has returned to Genoa City after being on the run and staying hidden to prevent getting arrested for her crimes. After the stunts she pulled, she has gotten even lower in people's books. How will Phyllis try to rebuild her image amidst the looming threat of the charges against her? Will she be successful or will her efforts fall flat? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: How will Phyllis react when Jack confronts her for her crimes?