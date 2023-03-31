The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Lily take Amanda's advice against Devon?

Apart from the usual high-scale drama, American soap opera The Young and the Restless has some surprises, advices, and startling news in store for the audience. Fans of the long-running CBS series cannot wait to know what happens next. Read on to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 31 March 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, receives some unwanted advice from his dad, Danny, played by Michael Damian, who encourages him to focus on himself before starting anything with Lily, played by Christel Khalil. It might be because it really hasn't been that long since he was pining after Heather, played by Vail Bloom. But before he even tries to pay heed to the advice, he receives some startling news.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Phyllis change Jack's mind about marrying Diane?

Is it related to Heather and Lucy, played by Lily Brooks O'Briant? Or is it something about Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, who collapsed at the gala Elena, played by Brytni Sarpy, is not been thrilled with the close work relationship shared between Nate, played by Sean Dominic, and Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle. Her assumptions are in overdrive mode as she listens to her instincts and some spurring by Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver.

Elena's arrival at the Genoa Gala led to things getting heated up as she spotted Victoria cozy with Nate at the bar. Though Nate manages to reassure Elena, she eventually loses patience with Victoria before the whole thing gets calmed down. But is Elena truly someone who can go against Victoria? Only time will truly tell.

Amanda, played by Mishael Morgan, was pretty pissed at seeing the budding and blooming relationship between Devon, played by Bryton James, and Abby, played by Melissa Ordway. She was in town to represent Lily and Jill, played by Jess Walton, in their lawsuit with Devon. Amanda tried to get under his skin during the arbitration but because he has agreed to drop the lawsuit, Amanda has no clue what to do next.

Before she leaves, Amanda gives Lily some unsolicited advice. Will Lily listen to what she has to say? And if she does, will it actually change the way she looks at her brother? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why are Gina and Danny back in town?