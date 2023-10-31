The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why is Audra pushing Kyle's buttons despite him joining hands with her and Tucker?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature asking for favors, catching lies, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the October 31, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, convinced Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, to join hands with her and Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, in taking down Jabot. He felt like he wasn't valued at his family company so he decided to against his family and its legacy. When Tucker asked Audra if she was sure she wasn't falling for Kyle, Audra assured him that she and Kyle were just having fun in their fling and there was absolutely nothing to worry about.

When Audra pushes Kyle's buttons, what is it about? Is he having some doubts about going against his family or is something else the matter? Jack, played by Peter Bergman, was not happy when Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, revealed that she had a plan to deal with Tucker in her own way. But she doesn't really care if anyone disagrees since she makes her own decisions. When Jack calls in a favor with Ashley, what could it be about?

Will he ask her to drop her plans related to Tucker? Will she listen? Or does he have something else to ask from her sister? Considering the feud between the two that happened prior to her wedding to Tucker, what will it mean? Will Ashley's plan against Tucker even work or will he figure out that something is up? Will the Abbott family fall prey to Audrey, Tucker, and Kyle? Or will they manage to stay afloat amidst the politics?

Devon, played by Bryton James, was not sure if he should trust his father again or not. Tucker kept a lot of secrets from him and was not honest about plenty. When Devon catches Tucker in another lie, how badly will it affect their relationship? Will Devon refuse to forgive Tucker this time around? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

