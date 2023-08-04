The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Ashley find out what Jack, Billy, and Diane have been scheming?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature scheming, confrontations, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 4, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

Adam, played by Mark Grossman, has been going through a lot of changes in his life after losing his to-be-born daughter with Sally. He is slowly trying to build an easy friendship with her keeping his feelings for her aside. On the professional and work front, he is working with his brother Nick and his former wife Sharon. Now, he is at a crossroads and has to decide which side to choose. He does seem to be trying hard not to give in to certain impulses.

It looks like Adam is trying to play nice at the moment, and has even shared information about Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, and Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, with Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford. How long will Adam keep up with it? Is Sally's well-being and happiness the reason behind his decision to not go evil and destroy his family for always undermining him? Will he be able to keep this up or will he give in to the dark side?

Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, is so hell-bent on getting revenge on her brother Jack, played by Peter Bergman, that she cannot seem to think otherwise. She still cannot believe Jack did not just forgive Diane, played by Susan Walters, when she returned to Genoa City but also ended up marrying her. No matter what anyone says, she seems set on her plan for revenge and believes she is protecting her father's legacy from the clutches of Diane.

When Ashley sees her other brother Billy, played by Jason Thompson, fight with Jack, she shares her plan with him unaware that the argument was staged by them to make it seem like Billy is on her side. What she also doesn't know is that Billy has already revealed Ashley's plans in front of Jack and Diane. Will Ashley realize what's happening? Does she have another plan up her sleeve? She definitely keeps some things private from everyone else.

Lastly, Phyllis has made things very hard for her own children after faking her death and going on the run. Her daughter Summer, played by Allison Lanier, might even face charges for trying to hide Phyllis. Fed up with her antics, Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, confronts his mother and stands his ground. How will Phyllis react to the questions? Will she be able to appease her son?

