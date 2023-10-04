The Young and the Restless Spoilers: How will Adam's lie change his already complicated relationship with Sally?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature conflicting emotions, confrontations, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the October 4, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Sally, played by Courtney Hope, has been dealing with a storm of emotions ever since Adam, played by Mark Grossman, kissed her. She couldn't stop dreaming about it and she kissed him back even if she told herself she didn't mean to. Flooded with guilt, she confessed about it to Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, and he was not happy about it. Considering Sally hasn't told him she loves him back and delayed moving in with Nick, it was really no surprise.

It's also pretty clear Sally still has feelings for Adam. The latter has always been open about how he still loves her and is not over her despite their breakup. When Sally catches Adam lying, how will this affect their already complicated relationship. Is it about his potential plans against the Newman companies? Or is it about something entitely else? How will Adam respond to Sally's confrontation? Nick was always insecure about Sally and Adam.

He knew there was a possibility there was still something between them and the kiss seems to have confirmed his doubts. Especially since Sally told him she didn't averse to the kiss and was conflicted about it. Knowing she hasn't reciprocated his feelings, he definitely has a cause for confusion. He goes to his former wife Sharon played by Sharon Case, for advice. Will she be able to help him get thtough this situation? Or will things go from bad to worse?

Lastly, Mamie, played by Veronica Redd, returned to Genoa City but she has another surprising news for everyone. She bought the shares sold by Victor, played by Eric Braeden, and is now an investor in Chancellor-Winters. What made her decide to go this route? How will everyone, especially Lily and Devon react to this piece of information? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

