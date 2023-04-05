The Young and the Restless Spoilers: How far will Elena go against Victoria?

American soap opera The Young and the Restless is upping the stakes and drama for the audience with every episode. Fans of the long-running CBS series can expect the episodes to get even more interesting. Read on to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 5 April 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Summer, played by Allison Lanier, is in a state of shock and is not able to believe that Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, is dead. Things feel even more complicated to her because of how bad their equation had gotten before the accident happened. The change in their relationship had a lot to do with Diane, played by Susan Walters, who was presumed to be dead but later returned and shut down the rumours.

As Summer tries to process the news, she feels she is losing patience with Diane and is at a breaking point when it comes to her. It is a difficult situation for the mother of Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, and it'll be interesting to see how she treads through it. Will it ruin things between Summer and her? Will it affect her relationship with Jack?

Meanwhile, Chelsea, played by Melissa Claire Egan, feels like a whole new woman. She might have struggled at the gala, but now she feels healthier and happier than she has been in a very long time. Elena, played by Brytni Sarpy, is tired of seeing Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, going after Nate, played by Sean Dominic.

She tries to make her move and manages to give Victoria something to think about at the Genoa Gala. After Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, gives her a suggestion, Elena seems willing to spotlight JT, played by Thad Luckinbill, on a medical podcast. She has decided to go on the defense against Victoria but is it something she will be able to handle or will she push herself into some trouble with her antics?

Billy, played by Jason Thompson, has been by Elena's side every step of the way, and their proximity led them to even share a kiss. But Chelsea has some words of wisdom for Billy. What could it possibly be? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.