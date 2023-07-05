The Young and the Restless Spoilers 5 July 2023: What will be the consequences of Jack's ultimatum to Kyle?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature offers, ultimatums, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 5, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Chance, played by Conner Floyd, asked Devon, played by Bryton James, to move into the Chancellor Mansion with Abby, played by Melissa Ordway. Devon has a surprising offer of his own for his sister Lily, played by Christel Khalil. Is it about asking her to move into his penthouse or something related to Chancellor-Winters? Will it start another feud between the siblings or is this just another offer? Will the brother-sister strike an understanding?

Summer, played by Allison Lanier, was left totally shocked when Chance told her she could face charges for helping hide her mother Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford. The news isn't exactly a surprise considering Phyllis faked her death to pin the blame on Diane. Summer goes to Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc, to ask him to represent her in case Christine, played by Lauralee Bell, decides to file charges. After everything that has happened, Summer has to face the truth. Is it about the legal repercussions she might face?

Or is it that her marriage with Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, has no survival chances? Regardless, things are about to turn messy especially when Kyle's fling with Audra comes to light. Jack, played by Peter Bergman, tells Summer that Kyle will have to leave Marchetti if they decide to stop working together. Things between Summer and Kyle don't look too good especially since he slept with Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, and has zero guilt about it.

Not only that, but he is also trying to impress Audra instead of attempting to make things work things work between him and Summer after telling her he wanted to separate. Jack has now asked his son Kyle to make a tough decision about his work life and career. If he can't work with Summer he won't be able to run Marchetti and if so, where else will he go? Billy, played by Jason Thompson, is the co-CEO at Jabot so there aren't a lot of options for Kyle.

