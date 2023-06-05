The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What trick does Ashley have up her sleeve against Diane?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature game moves, shocking news, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the June 5, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victor, played by Eric Braeden, was shocked when he found out that Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, is alive and that Diane, played by Susan Walters, was in fact not a murderer. Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, on the other hand, was not happy to hear about Diane being free of the charges. Not surprising since Nikki clearly detests Diane.

Meanwhile, Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, has been dealing with Cameron, played by Linden Ashby, who has made his return to Genoa City for Sharon, played by Sharon Case. Victor isn't aware of this new development but it won't be too long before he finds out. What will his reaction be? How will he help Nick tackle this new threat? Victor's problems don't end just there. His other son, Adam, played by Mark Grossman, has been plotting to take down Newman Media with McCall Unlimited.

Victor may have warned Adam to stop with this plan, but the latter hasn't ever been one to listen to what his father has to say, whether personally or professionally. He vows to protect his family but what is the reason behind it? Is there one particular incident or a whole string of causes that caused him to make this vow? With his family possibly being involved in quite a few situations, it doesn't come as a surprise that Victor is determined to be a protector.

Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, has been furious that her brother Jack, played by Peter Bergman, forgave Diane, played by Susan Walters, for her past mistakes but also got happily engaged to her. And while she is also dealing with her own personal issues with Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, she is more worried about Diane using her position in Jack's life to get ahead at Jabot. Ashley will not allow that to happen at any cost.

She brainstorms and tries to figure out how she can possibly protect her family as well as Jabot from Diane. It might be possible that she has finally found a way to have the upper hand against Diane. What could it be? And will it last enough to fulfill her motives?

