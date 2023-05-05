The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Did Ashley invite Tucker to move in with her to annoy Jack?

The upcoming episode of American soap opera The Young and the Restless offers memorial memories, surprise visits, and confrontations. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the May 5, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victor, played by Eric Braeden, Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, and Abby, played by Melissa Ordway, put together a surprise for Devon, played by Bryton James, and Lily, played by Christel Khalil. They dedicated the jazz club in honour of Neil's memory. Though the get-together was lovely at first, conversations about Phyllis' supposed murder changed the vibe.

Devon wants to throw a massive party on the anniversary of his father's passing. Lily seems to agree with her brother's plan, and Victor and Nikki agree to also join them at the memorial event. The party will see several people from Genoa City honour the man who passes away four years ago and was so special to so many of them. In addition to all this, there might also be a surprise visitor in town in time for this emotional event celebrating Neil.

Is the surprise visitor Devon's mom, Harmony, played by Chene Lawson? Or is it someone else? If it truly is her, how will her return pan out to be? Will it be a happy reunion or one filled with complications? Meanwhile, Abby has decided to move in with Devon and is wondering if her mother's latest decision regarding Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, is right or not. She isn't entirely against it but she also isn't too sure about what it might entail.

Thus, Abby questions Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, about Tucker and why she invited him to come live with her in the Abbott house. Now that her daughter is confronting her decision, will Ashley confess that it's just an attempt to annoy her brother, Jack, played by Peter Bergman? Or will she choose to tell Abby that she is falling for Tucker all over again?

