The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Lily and Daniel decide to get back with their exes Billy and Heather?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature parental dilemmas, stirring feelings, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the September 5, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Mariah, played by Camryn Grimes, and Tessa, played by Cait Fairbanks, have been going through a rough patch in their motherhood journey. They have been worried about their daughter Aria who seems to have some kind of hearing issue. They've consulted several doctors and specialists to ensure they're doing their best to fix things. They also have Devon, played by Bryton James, and Sharon, played by Sharon Case, offering them support.

Regardless, the two mothers are worried for their barely-month-old daughter. How will Mariah and Tessa continue to deal with this issue and will their concern increase or decrease? When Mariah decides to make an unexpected decision, is it because of her daughter? Why has Devon decided to help her in it? With her recently having changed her job to SNA Media, things are ever-evolving, especially now that she's working for her mother Sharon.

Meanwhile, Sharon is not happy with how things are faring at the Newman front. Victor, played by Eric Braeden, is making decisions for her company because of the merger and it might lead to Mariah being jobless. What will this lead to? How will things fare with Aria? Will all the changes be too much for Mariah? What is her surprising decision and is it because of her career or her daughter? What will Sharon do next?

Lily, played by Christel Khalil, and Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, have reconciled and are busy enjoying being with each other but they have a turbulent time ahead. Things between them are on the serious route and now Daniel's ex-girlfriend Heather, played by Vail Bloom, is back. Things are getting complicated as Daniel and Heather feel a spark. On the other hand, Lily has also had a conversation with her ex Billy, played by Jason Thompson.

How will these dynamics change? And who will end up together? Will Lily and Daniel stick together or will they go back to Billy and Heather respectively? What changes will this cause between them and their families? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

