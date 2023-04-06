The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Why are Victor and Jack joining forces?

American soap opera The Young and the Restless promises some surprising moments, drama, and personal agendas in the upcoming episodes. Fans of the long-running CBS series can expect to find episodes they would not want to miss. Read on to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 6 April 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victor, played by Eric Braeden, and Jack, played by Peter Bergman, have been enemies for decades. Jack once stepped over Victor and left him for dead during a heart attack, so it's not hard to understand why the two do not get along. After the supposed death of Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, Victor and Jack decide to keep their differences aside and join hands.

Both the men adore Summer, played by Allison Lanier, and want Jeremy Stark, played by James Hyde, out of sight and out of Genoa City. This partnership is definitely temporary and cannot be expected to last but it's definitely exciting to see these two come together for something. Victor’s wife, Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, has an agenda of her own when it comes to the happenings of Genoa City.

She feels horrible thinking that she may have played a part in encouraging Phyllis to go against and after Diane, played by Susan Walters. Now that she believes that Phyllis is dead, as does the rest of Genoa City, her guilt has no plans of decreasing. Nikki takes matters into her own hands but will she succeed in what she wants to do or will things become even harder and more problematic for her?

Will Victor find out what plans she is making, or will this be the first time she'll do things and make changes all on her own? Lastly, Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc, and Lauren, played by Tracey Bregman, are devastated to hear about Phyllis' supposed death. They knew she was not exactly stable in her mindset but they never expected this to happen.

Michael receives a disturbing message and is left worried. Is it related to Phyllis' supposed death and her actually being alive? Or is it something completely else and Michael has a mysterious involvement in his own intriguing storyline?