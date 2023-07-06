The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Audra pass Victor's test and manage to prove her loyalty?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature tests, ultimatums, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 6, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victor, played by Eric Braeden, has not been happy with the decisions his children have been making. His daughter Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, made some massive power moves at Newman Enterprises that Victor did not agree with. She forced her brother Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, to take a leave and gave gee hookup Nate, played by Sean Dominic, the position. She even went a step further and reassigned Nick's staff.

This left Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, in charge at Newman Media. With Victor's other son Adam, played by Mark Grossman, announcing that he will go after the company, Victor wants to test if Audra. He plans to find out if she is loyal and capable enough to deal with Adam's moves against the business. Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, has a lot to take care of at the moment. He is helping both Sharon, played by Sharon Case, as well as Sally, played by Courtney Hope, deal with the problems in their life after the trauma they went through.

While Nick's former wife Sharon wants a fresh start to her life after the Cameron debacle, his girlfriend Sally is going through the grief of losing her to-be-born daughter with his brother Adam. Will he be able to help them both? Amidst all this, Nick gives Adam an ultimatum. Is it related to Sally and the loss of their child? Will he ask Adam to not lose hold of himself while grieving since it'll only make things more complicated for Sally?

Lastly, Chelsea, played by Melissa Claire Egan, has been thriving professionally in her career and personally in her relationship with Billy, played by Jason Thompson. When she receives a surprising offer, what could it be about? Will this ruin the happiness in her life or add to it? Will it affect her blooming relationship with Billy, who has his own set of family issues and problems to deal with? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

