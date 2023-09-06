The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle and Audra get caught in an attempt to keep their fling a secret?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature warnings, lessons, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the September 6, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victor, played by Eric Braeden, has made his son Adam, played by Mark Grossman, feel like he doesn't belong at Newman, yet again. He further surprised everyone by announcing that his wife Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, would be the new CEO of Newman Media. Lastly, he made Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, the co-CEO with Victoria, played Amelia Heinle, at Newman Enterprises. The latter wasn't happy about this decision by her father.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Lily and Daniel decide to get back with their exes Billy and Heather?

Victoria had gotten rid of her brother from her company using the Cameron incident and now he is back, all thanks to Victor. While she is annoyed by her father's decision, Victor seems to have had enough of Victoria as well. He decides to teach his daughter a lesson. What could it be and how would Victoria react? Will she begrudgingly accept her father's new plans and business movies or rebel and risk her position? Will Nick have something to say about this?

On the other hand, Adam is annoyed and frustrated. Not only does he feel underappreciated by his family, but his methods are always shunned and shut down no matter how smart they are. He also shares a very complicated relationship with his father Victor which doesn't seem to be improving. After the latest decisions Victor has taken, it seems harder than ever. On the other hand, Sharon, played by Sharon Case, wants her own company back from Victor.

Will she put up a fight for it? When Adam meets Sharon, is he trying to implement a plan to get back at the Newmans? What will Sharon have to say about it? What will her plan of action be? Lastly, Nikki has already started taking responsibility and her first target is Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver. Even though she never trusted her, she found another reason to dislike her. Nikki found out that Audra has a fling with Kyle, played by Michael Mealor.

She asked her to stop sleeping with her granddaughter's estranged husband or she'll face the consequences. Will Kyle and Audra get caught trying to keep their fling a secret from Nikki? Who is next on her list? Is it her daughter Victoria's untrustworthy fling Nate, played by Sean Dominic? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What chaos will Victor's decision to make Nikki the CEO of Newman lead to?