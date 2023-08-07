The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Phyllis be jailed for killing Jeremy Stark or will Heather save her?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature warnings, confrontations, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss these episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 7, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Heather, played by Vail Bloom, is giving her all to represent Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, even though the latter is not exactly innocent. Regardless of her doubts, she is determined to defend Phyllis in the best way possible so she does not have to serve any jail time. Considering her client killed Jeremy Stark, faked her own death and framed Diane for it, and then went on the run; Heather has a lot to deal with. How will she manage it?

On the other hand, Christine, played by Lauralee Bell, gave Phyllis a plea bargain offer. The latter is inclined towards accepting the deal so that her daughter Summer, played by Allison Lanier, stays safe and is not charged. Heather is not okay with Phyllis and her plans which is why she tries to undermine Christine. Will she be successful or will this match of wits turn into something more vicious? Will Phyllis be jailed for her crimes or be let off?

On the other hand, Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, confronted Nate, played by Sean Dominic, about his feelings for her daughter Victoria. When she smartly made him admit the truth, it was exactly what everyone expected. Nate does not love Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, and it wasn't a shock as the viewers were aware of Nate's tactics of using people to get what he wants. Victoria is no different from a pawn for his power-hungry plans.

Victoria's relationships and personal life choices have been questionable and her poor track record gave her family valid cause for concern. To add to it, nobody really trusts Nate. Be it Nikki, Victoria's father Victor, or her brothers Nick and Adam. Will Victoria decide to take a look into her equation with him and look into more than their hookups? It seems like this time, Victoria is open to examining where she stands with Nate. Will this introspection change her decisions? Will she realize what her future is looking like and what it should be?

