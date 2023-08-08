The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Who will Abby confront after her conversation with Ashley?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera Tucker, played by Trevor St. John feature protection, confrontations, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss these episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 8, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Abby, played by Melissa Ordway, might be the problem solver in the family but she has had enough of the bickering in the Abbott family. She told offer her mother Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, and pointed out her obsession to get revenge on Diane, played by Susan Walters. Abby also made it clear that she thinks Ashley is only marrying Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, to piss off her brother Jack, played by Peter Bergman, marrying Diane.

Ashley tried to lie to Abby about having no more feelings of revenge and though she did not believe it, she wanted to hope her mother was speaking the truth. Regardless, next on her list is Diane. What will Abby confront her uncle Jack's new wife about? Will she defend her mother or only question Diane's own motives? How will Diane react in turn? Meanwhile, Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, is a force to reckon with, and there's no doubt about that.

She knows what she wants and she will do whatever it takes to get to it. Audra is busy scheming her way into getting what she wants and rest reassured she only wants the best for herself. Previously, she teamed up with Tucker and walked off when she was no longer getting anything from it. She set eyes on Nate, played by Sean Dominic, next. Ensuring the two are getting what they want, they struck a mutual collaborative equation.

Currently on her list is Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, and their fling seems to be going well. But now that Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, has some evidence, Audra has reached Nate for advice. They are both cunning so no wonder she is relying on him to help her. Will he be able to assist Audraa through this roadblock or does he have too much on his own plate with the whole Victoria situation and Nikki's warning?

Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, has promised she is changing and won't be resorting to any more tricks, crimes, or scheming. Even when she was tempted to give in, her son Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, called her out. Now, Phyllis wants to stop at nothing to protect her daughter Summer, played by Allison Lanier, from prison even if it means going to one herself.

