The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What plan does Diane have in mind to get back at Ashley?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature revenge, conflict, worry, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the June 8, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, has made it very clear that he is displeased by all the lies Summer, played by Allison Lanier, told him to supposedly protect her mother, Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford. What made it even worse was that she chose to sacrifice his mother Diane, played by Susan Walters, to save her mother from the whole Phyllis herself dug.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What is Billy's confrontation with Victoria about?

When Summer begged Kyle to not turn Phyllis in, he was left all the more infuriated. He decides to expose Phyllis and her murder hoax so Summer's request clearly did not convince him. What will this incident do to their marriage? Will this break them up for good or is there a possibility of them eventually fixing the cracks in their relationship?

Diane feels she doesn't deserve the way Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, treats her or the way she consistently attempts to attack her. She believes she has proven herself time and again, but Ashley clearly disagrees. The latter will do whatever it takes to keep Diane away from Jabot. Ashley thinks Diane is using her brother Jack, played by Peter Bergman, to gain power and control at their family firm. She also does not approve of their engagement.

While Ashley plans and plots, it looks like Diane has found a way to get back at her. While the latter aims to get revenge against Ashley for the constant attacks and mistreatment, their feud seems far from over. Will this lead to a full-blown war or is this just another one of their squabbles? Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, and Sharon, played by Sharon Case, are having a hard time dealing with Cameron, played by Linden Ashby, who has returned to Genoa City.

Apart from consistently threatening them, he has poisoned the cat of their daughter Faith, played by Reylynn Caster. Nick and Sharon are worried about Faith as it is not possible to predict what Cameron might do at any given time. He even got past the security assigned by Victor, played by Eric Braeden, he might do it again. What will the former couple do?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Adam choose to back down after Victor's warning?