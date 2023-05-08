The Young and the Restless Spoilers: How will Malcolm react after hearing Phyllis is dead?

The upcoming episodes of the American soap opera The Young and the Restless promise its viewers reunions, comebacks, and plenty of drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the drama-packed episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the May 8, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Neil, played by Kristoff St. John, lost his life four ago but his family and friends miss him every day. Victor, played by Eric Braeden, Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, and Abby, played by Melissa Ordway, named a room in the Genoa City Athletic Club after him in his memory. The Neil Winters Jazz Club was accepted by everyone with joy and elation.

Devon, played by Bryton James, and Lily, played by Christel Khalil, decided to host a party at the newly-christened jazz club in honour and remembrance of Neil. They invite his nearest and dearest to listen to lovely jazz music and share their absolute favorite memories of him. Meanwhile, Devon's mother Harmony, played by Chene Lawson, made an appearance and it was none other than Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, who arranged to have her there.

In another surprising and emotional comeback, Malcolm, played by Shemar Moore, returned to Genoa City to remember his brother and meet the rest of his family. "Y'all know me. when it came to the great Neil Winters, I show up," he says in his memory. Amidst hugs, reunions, reminiscing, and happy tears, Malcolm says that Neil cared the most about family.

He also adds that he is here to connect with Devon and Lily. Nate, played by Sean Dominic, also makes an appearance, despite the recent family problems he faced. Plus, Malcolm and Harmony are expected to catch up. But the former is in for a massive surprise when he'll find out that Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, who was his lover once, is supposedly dead. Of course, she is actually alive but the rest of them, except for Summer and Daniel, aren't yet aware of the truth, are they?

