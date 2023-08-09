The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Does Summer want more from her relationship with Chance?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature court cases, flying sparks, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 9, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, has caused enough drama after faking her death and trying to frame Diane, played by Susan Walters, for it. Her plan fell flat when the charges against Diane were dropped and she had to come out of hiding to protect her own daughter Summer, played by Allison Lanier. What got her into even more trouble is the fact that she killed Jeremy, played by James Hyde. It seems Phyllis cannot bide her time anymore.

All this while she tried to find a way to avoid going to jail, but the time has come to pay for her crimes. Now with the court case like a sword on her head, will Phyllis try to please in front of the judge for mercy or is there no chance that she becomes free? Chance, played by Conner Floyd, and Sharon, played by Sharon Case, hooked up and have been moving their romance along ever since. But he has also been spending a lot of quality time with Summer.

Chance wants to be there for her as she tries to accept that her marriage with Kyle is ending. While he tries to help her get a fresh start in her life, is there something more between them? Are they just friends or are sparks flying between them? Is Sharon the only thing keeping them from acting on it? How will she react to their blooming equation if it grows even stronger? Do Chance and Sharon even have a future together or is it just a fling?

Christine, played by Lauralee Bell, wants to ensure Phyllis pays for her crimes even after Heather, played by Vail Bloom, confronted her about her behavior. She accused her of prosecutorial misconduct, but Christine still believes she is doing what's right and is not acting out on the basis of her bad equation with Phyllis. When she makes an impulsive decision, is it related to Phyllis? Or is something entirely else the matter?

