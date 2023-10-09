The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What will Summer and Chance cozying up mean for them and how will Sharon react?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature cozying up, discovering secrets, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the October 9, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Summer, played by Allison Lanier, has finally gotten over her ruined marriage with Kyle and a lot of it is thanks to her unlikely friendship Chance, played by Conner Floyd. While she dealt with there being no hope to turn back, he helped her smile. Now, Summer's feelings for Chance have escalated from a friend to something more. But Chance is enjoying his fling with Sharon, played by Sharon Case, who has also noticed sparks between him and Summer.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Diane and Jack's wedding celebration ceremony lead to some serious chaos?

Even Summer's father Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, noticed something between her and Chance and she admitted that she wished he was single and available. When she and Chance cozy up together, what will this lead to? How will Sharon react? What will this mean for Summer and Chance's friendship and his relationship with Sharon? What will Nick and have to say about the same? Which equation will fare and which will fall short?

Devon, played by Bryton James, and Lily, played by Christel Khalil, have a new challenge on their plate. They were happy to see their Mamie, played by Veronica Redd, back in Genoa City but they are not too sure about all the secrets their aunt is keeping. She bought the shares Victor, played by Eric Braeden, had in Chancellor-Winters. But that wasn't the only secret she had. Mamie also faced off strongly against Jill, played by Jess Walton.

Jill is sure Mamie is up to something. But Devon and Lily are unsure what to do. They don't have any idea what Mamie could be up to and how it will affect them or their company. When Devon discovers what Mamie is hiding, how exactly will things change? Will it be a major surprise that will lead to a lot of trouble? Or will it be something everyone can adjust to and absorb? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What decision has Diane decided to take and does it have any connection to Kyle?