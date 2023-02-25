The Young and The Restless Spoilers February 25 2023: Why Daniel lashes out at Phyllis?

The last episode of The Young and The Restless spoilers was cliffhanger with Nate’s plan backfiring and Diane receiving a cryptic message. In this article we will discuss about The Young and The Restless spoilers along with highlights of the previous episodes. What happened on The Young and The Restless Episode February 24, 2023

Diane found an unknown envelope at the Abbott house with her name and sarcastic smiley drawn which leaves her completely rattled. Jack arrives and guesses that Diane thinks this is from Jeremy Stark and warns her to stay away from him. At Crimson Light, Jeremy finds Chance. Chance asks him what he is doing back in the city. Stark says that he do not want to make any trouble and is also the victim of the set-up. Jeremy starts talking about the Chance’s personal business as the latter gives him a warning look. Chance warns him that if Jeremy has any problem than he should take it up with the Chicago police department. After checking Chance’s background, Jeremy realizes that he must be frustrated on realizing how Jack Abbott used him.

Daniel is determined to win Lucy’s trust back and he is happy that they can openly talk about how his actions affect her. Lucy asks him to be part of the video game platform to test it out. Heather appears again as she and Lucy gets going. Nate inserts himself in between the feud of Lily and Devon as he feels partly responsible for what is happening. Nate tells Elena that he wants to diffuse the situation but she thinks that this is a terrible idea. Elena further cautions him that this could do more harm than any good. Abby is worried about Devon’s health and they almost kiss as discuss about the risk of taking this to court. The Young and The Restless Spoilers Highlights The Young and The Restless spoilers shows Devon and Lily preparing for the battle with one another as Chelsea starts on a new venture. Victoria and Nate tries to fight off their attraction.

