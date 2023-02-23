The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Victor Newman tries to fulfill a promise

The new teaser of The Young and The Restless’ Thursday episode is here and it showcases Victor Newman (played by Eric Braeden) trying to keep his word. Scroll down if you are excited to find out more about the upcoming drama-filled episode. The Young and The Restless Spoilers

In the recent episodes, it was shown that Victor Newman is starting to get back in business in Genoa City. Although he is retired, he has now started to get more involved in the day-to-day undertakings of Newman Enterprises. So much so, that he was even seen sitting in Victoria’s (played by Amelie Heinle) chair. Not only this, Victor Newman also interfered in other businesses like McCall Industries and Jabot, which eventually made Jack (Peter Bergman) quite upset.

Now, in the upcoming episode, viewers will see Victor Newman try to keep up a promise, but it remains to be seen which one. After all, he has more than one promise to fulfil. Newman promised Kyle (played by Michael Mealor) to give them the textile mills. Apart from this, he had also promised Adam (played by Mark Grossman) his own empire to look over, only if they give Victor some time. However, it is most likely that things would not go in Newman’s favour, especially since Ashley (played by Eileen Davidson) bought all of Tucker’s (played by Trevor St. John) debt.

The Young and The Restless More Spoilers Ahead We saw that Summer (played by Allison Lanier) was quite angry that her husband Kyle dismissed what she had to say, and made the deal with her grandfather while lying to her. In the next episode, we see Kyle apologising to Summer. But it remains to be seen if he gets her forgiveness or not.

Apart from this, Billy (played by Jason Thompson) quit Chancellor-Winters as he felt like he did not quite belong in the corporate culture. Lily (played by Christel Khalil) and Billy broke up as the latter was indecisive about what he wanted to do. And now, Billy’s brother Jack will be the person who might push him to decide what he wants to do in the future. Will Bill become the co-CEO of Jabot, or will he choose a different path? The Young and The Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

