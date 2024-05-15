The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Ashley's Alters Plot Tucker's Downfall?

In the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless airing on Wednesday, May 15, Ashley Abbott's (Eileen Davidson) multiple personalities are set to devise a new plan, potentially leading to Tucker McCall's (Trevor St. John) disaster. Meanwhile, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) exchange advice on their tumultuous personal and professional lives.

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Ashley’s alter, “Belle,” thinks that moving on and finding new love is the key to Ashley's happiness. However, her advances are rejected by Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins), causing frustration. Conversely, “Ms. Abbott” believes that eliminating Tucker is crucial to protecting Ashley. She tries to convince “Belle” that Tucker is negatively influencing Alan’s perception of Ashley, making her seem unstable. They might agree on a joint plan to remove Tucker, hoping this will allow “Belle” to bring Alan closer without interference. The scheming of Ashley’s alters promises an intense episode.

Over in another plot, Tucker steps up for Devon Hamilton-Winters (Bryton James) against Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Devon wants to prevent Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) from giving Billy more control and aims to push Billy out of the company entirely. Tucker’s support could be pivotal in strengthening his relationship with Devon. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

While Tucker is preoccupied, Audra, waiting in a suite, gets a visit from Sally. The two women share their struggles and offer each other advice. Audra is concerned about the obstacles in her relationship with Tucker, while Sally contemplates the future of her interior design business. She wonders if it’s time to return to fashion and shares her thoughts with Audra, who advises her to trust her instincts.

As Ashley’s alters conspire to take down Tucker and Devon strategizes with Tucker to outmaneuver Billy, Audra and Sally navigate their personal challenges together. The upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" promises dramatic turns and heartfelt exchanges, leaving viewers eager to see how these intertwined lives unfold. Tune in to find out if Ashley’s alters succeed in their plot and if Sally’s career advice pays off.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's bold move backfire?