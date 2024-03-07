The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Ashley's Mental State Unravel Further?

In the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless, airing on Thursday, March 7, Victoria Newman faces a chilling realization after learning that Jordan has set her home on fire. The ominous message delivered by this act leaves Victoria fearing the worst, signaling the continuation of Jordan's reign of terror.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

As Victoria anxiously contemplates the aftermath of the blaze, Jordan discovers that Victoria and Claire Grace were not present at the targeted location. Unfazed, Jordan intensifies her plotting against them, leaving Victoria in a state of panic over the persistent threat. Victor Newman steps in to reassure and prepare Victoria for the impending final showdown with Jordan.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's bold move backfire?

On a parallel storyline, Devon Hamilton-Winters vows to Abby Newman-Abbott, possibly ensuring her board seat remains unaffected by the ongoing corporate drama. With the official vote pending, Abby fears losing her position, but Devon offers reassurance, determined to fulfill her desires. Additionally, Devon may promise to keep an eye on Tucker McCall, addressing Abby's concerns about her mother, Ashley Abbott, falling back into Tucker's influence.

Advertisement

Amidst the corporate turmoil, Ashley Abbott's deteriorating mental state becomes a cause for concern. Jack Abbott witnesses troubling behavior and worries about Ashley, who seems to be grappling with a form of split personality disorder. As the situation worsens for Ashley, viewers are advised to stay tuned for updates on the unfolding shockers in The Young and the Restless.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor's wisdom help Victoria?